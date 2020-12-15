Wealth Alliance Makes New $233,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.
CPRT opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.
CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
