Wealth Alliance Makes New $233,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

