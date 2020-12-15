Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Holdings Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000.

GEM stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

