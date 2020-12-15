The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of LOVE opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $541.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,626 shares of company stock valued at $22,675,086. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,322,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,971,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

