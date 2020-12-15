Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,116 Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.33. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 61,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.