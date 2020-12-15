Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 657,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $880.03 million, a P/E ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.