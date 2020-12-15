10,267 Shares in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

