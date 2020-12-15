Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 30.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 528.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.