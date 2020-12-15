Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,943,124 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,943,124 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Oasis Petroleum worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $188,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,834 shares in the company, valued at $187,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid sold 279,316 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $58,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,192,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,439.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.