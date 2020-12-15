AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $132.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

