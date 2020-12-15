Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after purchasing an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

