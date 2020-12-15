Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

