Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $60,000 Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter.

AHT stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

