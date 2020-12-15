Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,380 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNED. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 79,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.50. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.