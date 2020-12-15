Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCRN. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

