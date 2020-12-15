Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 2,029 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.87.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

