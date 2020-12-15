Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

