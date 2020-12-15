Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

