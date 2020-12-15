Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $220,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

