Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 119.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.