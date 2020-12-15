State Street Corp Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,220 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after buying an additional 97,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $132,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 171,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMX. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

AMX stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

