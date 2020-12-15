State Street Corp Sells 1,826 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.38% of MGM Growth Properties worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

MGP opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.68. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

