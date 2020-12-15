State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

State Street Corp raised its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.39% of Switch worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Switch by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SWCH. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of SWCH opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. Switch’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.