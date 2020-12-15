Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 1,266,608 Shares of Stock

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SSPK opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,065,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 761,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 99.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 21.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 770,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

