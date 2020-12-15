NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NOW by 601.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,864 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NOW by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 62.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NOW by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

