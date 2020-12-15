Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Sells $20,860.00 in Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $20,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick D. Hallinan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Patrick D. Hallinan sold 250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $20,967.50.

Shares of FBHS opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 259,920 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after buying an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.