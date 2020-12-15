Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

