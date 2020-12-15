Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Jill E. York Purchases 2,000 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Jill E. York bought 2,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $20,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.