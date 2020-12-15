Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $985.71 million during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

