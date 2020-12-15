Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $96,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 182.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $196.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $203.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.