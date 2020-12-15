MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.3% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 212,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 114,240 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

