Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $8,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 295,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 242,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 119,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

