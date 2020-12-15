Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.89.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

