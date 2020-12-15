Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,122,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,481,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $199.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.01. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

