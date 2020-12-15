Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.13 and a 200 day moving average of $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

