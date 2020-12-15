Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.