Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,618 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 68,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

