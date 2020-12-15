Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,272 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

