Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 80,317 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 315.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 138,769 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 36.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. BidaskClub upgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

