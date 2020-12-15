Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 24,143 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,956,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 770,102 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,871,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 542,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $770.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

