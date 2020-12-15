Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10,719.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.53% of Alcoa worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,609,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,441,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

