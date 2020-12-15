Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 177.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.30% of Glaukos worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $211,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 91.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 74.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.85. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

