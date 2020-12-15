Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 629,039 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 857.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 629,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KBR were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in KBR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in KBR by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. KBR’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

