Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,022 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Penn Virginia worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.