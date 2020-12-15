Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 646,310 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 788,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

