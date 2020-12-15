Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

