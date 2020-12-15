Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 29,256 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,256 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Diodes were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,319,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,078,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 57,333 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $810,295.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,056.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,580 shares of company stock valued at $24,799,879 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

