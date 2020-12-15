UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 319.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of UMH Properties worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.