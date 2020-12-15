Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $996,000 Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 30.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 132,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 355,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

