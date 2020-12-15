Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 26,164 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,164 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,466. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.