Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2,456.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE INGR opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.